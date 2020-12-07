Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stands out at ASH after positive data on lead programs
Dec. 07, 2020
- Bank of America points to a positive weekend of news from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +0.5%) at ASH 2020.
- "Notably, REGN1979 showed CR durability out to 41 months in FL patients and REGN5458 showed deepening responses in MM, both of which compare favorably to presentations at last year’s ASH conference," notes analyst Geoff Meacham.
- "While the approval/launch of Libtayo in NSCLC/BCC is likely to remain the primary focus nearterm, we see the true growth opportunity for Regeneron's oncology franchise as likely to be built through combinations with the company’s various bispecific/ costim antibodies with Libtayo as a backbone," he adds.
- In addition, the BofA team notes that early efficacy data for REGN5458 in 49 patients (vs 45 patients in the abstract) showed an average ORR of 44.3% across six dose levels (3-96mg) tested, of which 95% had a very good partial response or better.
