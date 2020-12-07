Kia Motors recalls ~295K vehicles for risk of engine fires
- The Korean automaker Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) is recalling 294,756 vehicles in the U.S. for a problem that could lead to engine-compartment fires.
- The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Sorento SUVs, 2012 through 2015 Forte and Forte Koup cars, 2011 through 2013 Optima Hybrid cars, 2014 and 2015 Soul SUVs and 2012 Sportage SUVs.
- Kia will notify owners starting Jan. 27. Dealers will inspect the engines for fuel or oil leaks and replace them if necessary. The company also is developing a knock sensor software update.
- Last week, Kia and affiliate Hyundai Motor agreed to a record $210M civil penalty after failing to recall 1.6M vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.