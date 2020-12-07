Aeterna Zentaris and Consilient Health in European Licensing Agreement for commercialization of macimorelin

Dec. 07, 2020 10:49 AM ETAEZSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS -5.2%) through its subsidiary has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Consilient Health, Ltd., a privately owned pharmaceutical company, for the commercialization of macimorelin in Europe and the United Kingdom.
  • Consilient will be responsible for obtaining pricing and reimbursement approval in the European economic area and the United Kingdom, and bearing the regulatory cost for the label extension.
  • Consilient to bear the regulatory cost for the label extension for pediatric use pending successful outcome of the upcoming safety and efficacy study, AEZS-130-P02 evaluating macimorelin for the diagnosis of CGHD; Phase 3 Study P02 is expected to be initiated in Q1 of 2021.
  • Aeterna and Consilient also entered into a separate commercial supply agreement under which Consilient will purchase macimorelin from Aeterna and Aeterna will be responsible for supply and product quality.
  • Consilient Health to make an up-front payment of EUR1M; and will also pay to Aeterna royalties on net sales of macimorelin ranging from 10% to 20%.
  • Previously: Aeterna Zentaris, Novo Nordisk amends macimorelin licensing pact (Nov. 16)
