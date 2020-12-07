FMCC announces first K-Deal with SOFR indexed multifamily mortgages

  • Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +3.6%) announces that its latest offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (or K Certificates) will include classes of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
  • The ~$991.5M in K Certificates are expected to price on or about December 8, 2020.
  • The offering is the first of its kind as all past SOFR-based K-Deal floating rate bonds were backed by LIBOR-based underlying mortgages.
  • “Throughout the past year we have worked to ease the transition away from LIBOR with more than 20 K-Deals that included bonds indexed to SOFR. The collateral for those offerings was LIBOR-based and Freddie Mac covered the basis mismatch. With purchases of SOFR-indexed loans gaining momentum, we’re now able to offer the first tranche of SOFR bonds backed by SOFR collateral.” said Robert Koontz, Senior VP of Multifamily Capital Markets.
