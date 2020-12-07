Allogene Therapeutics slides after ASH presentation disappointment

Dec. 07, 2020 11:02 AM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)ALLOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO -13.3%) slumps as investors appear disappointed to interim results from Phase 1 trial, UNIVERSAL, evaluating ALLO-715, anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody with ALLO-647 lymphodepletion, for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting.
  • 31 patients were evaluable for safety and 26 patients were evaluable for efficacy as of data cutoff of October 30.
  • Overall median follow-up for efficacy was 3.2 months and six out of the nine patients treated with DL3 (320M) or DL4 (480M) with a response remain in response. The longest response was ongoing at six months from the DL3 cohort with FCA lymphodepletion.
  • Data demonstrated 60% overall response rate with higher cell dose (320M) and FCA lymphodepletion; 40% achieved a very good partial response or better.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.