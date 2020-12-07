Allogene Therapeutics slides after ASH presentation disappointment
Dec. 07, 2020 11:02 AM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)ALLOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO -13.3%) slumps as investors appear disappointed to interim results from Phase 1 trial, UNIVERSAL, evaluating ALLO-715, anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody with ALLO-647 lymphodepletion, for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting.
- 31 patients were evaluable for safety and 26 patients were evaluable for efficacy as of data cutoff of October 30.
- Overall median follow-up for efficacy was 3.2 months and six out of the nine patients treated with DL3 (320M) or DL4 (480M) with a response remain in response. The longest response was ongoing at six months from the DL3 cohort with FCA lymphodepletion.
- Data demonstrated 60% overall response rate with higher cell dose (320M) and FCA lymphodepletion; 40% achieved a very good partial response or better.