Fortive subsidiary and Cantel Medical join hands to develop reprocessing software solution

  • Fortive (FTV -0.8%) subsidiary Censis Technologies and Cantel Medical announced a new long-term partnership to combine Cantel’s leading infection prevention endoscope reprocessing workflow portfolio with the surgical asset management and instrument tracking solutions from Censis.
  • “The relationship with Cantel will expand Censis’ leadership in surgical asset management and tracking solutions by further introducing innovative SaaS-based technology for the reprocessing of endoscopes. We are excited that the combined efforts of these two organizations will provide our customers opportunities to improve patient safety, workflow optimization and analytics.” said Randy Smith, CEO, Censis Technologies.
