Protagonist Therapeutics called a ASH standout by BMO Capital
Dec. 07, 2020 11:22 AM ETProtagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX)PTGXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BMO Capital Markets is very positive on the update from Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX +2.8%) at the ASH Conference.
- "We reiterate our Outperform rating on PTGX shares and increase our target price to $46 following our view of striking updated results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating PTG-300 for treatment of low-medium grade polycythemia vera reported at ASH," updates analyst George Farmer.
- "With no other drugs in clinical development with which to compete and a potential lifetime of therapy for PV patients, we estimate peak sales of $2.7B and increase our probability of PTG-300 success to 30% from 20%," he adds.
- Read the full PTGX date presentation made earlier today.