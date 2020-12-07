Protagonist Therapeutics called a ASH standout by BMO Capital

Dec. 07, 2020 11:22 AM ETProtagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX)PTGXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BMO Capital Markets is very positive on the update from Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX +2.8%) at the ASH Conference.
  • "We reiterate our Outperform rating on PTGX shares and increase our target price to $46 following our view of striking updated results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating PTG-300 for treatment of low-medium grade polycythemia vera reported at ASH," updates analyst George Farmer.
  • "With no other drugs in clinical development with which to compete and a potential lifetime of therapy for PV patients, we estimate peak sales of $2.7B and increase our probability of PTG-300 success to 30% from 20%," he adds.
  • Read the full PTGX date presentation made earlier today.
