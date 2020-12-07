ASH highlights a series of pre-clinical successes by Allogene Therapeutics
- Two pre-clinical successes by Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) as announced at the ongoing Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology has failed to pique investor interest with share down ~11% on above average volume.
- The company headquartered in South San Francisco pioneers the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies against cancer.
- In models of acute myeloid leukemia, ALLO-316, an AlloCAR T™ therapy targeting CD70, has shown the ability to selectively kill CD70-expressing leukemic cells. CD70 is expressed in malignancies ranging from solid tumors such as RCC (Renal Cell Carcinoma), lung cancer, and glioblastoma to hematologic cancers, including AML.
- “These preclinical results in AML, coupled with previous findings of ALLO-316 in RCC presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in 2019, reinforce our belief that CD70 may become one of the more important targets across a broad spectrum of cancers,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene.
- Allogene has secured the IND approval for a Phase 1 trial of ALLO-316 for patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and the enrollment for its first solid tumor trial is on track for enrollment in 2021.
- Meanwhile, the pre-clinical findings will be out today for ALLO-605, the company’s first TurboCAR™ clinical candidate and next-generation AlloCAR T therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- The company says ALLO-605 has demonstrated the enhanced killing of MM cells and Persistence relative to BCMA (B cell maturation antigen) CAR T.
- “The advances with TurboCAR not only support our approach to targeting BCMA but also allow us to potentially enhance the activity of other AlloCAR T candidates.” says the CMO of Allogene, adding “we are eager to bring ALLO-605 into the clinic and anticipate filing our first IND utilizing this novel technology in the first half of 2021.”
- Over the weekend, the company announced positive initial results from the Phase 1 UNIVERSAL study of ALLO-715 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.