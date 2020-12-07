Sarepta Therapeutics defended after gene therapy data sends shares lower
Dec. 07, 2020 1:12 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)SRPTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wall Street firms update on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT -6.0%) after the company's initial data from its SRP-5051 gene therapy showed an improvement in exon skipping over the company's first generation technology, but is still seen falling short of some expectations.
- Credit Suisse: "Overall, we consider this to be an encouraging start for the drug and note that optionality for the program is preserved given the clean safety profile to date; at this time, we cannot conclude there is a meaningful advance beyond Exondys, though, and it is unclear whether dose levels can be achieved that are likely to confer a meaningful functional benefit. While the drug appears safe so far, we await 30mg/kg results expected in Q2 2021 to begin to address these questions."
- Mizuho called today's share price drop unwarranted and SVB Leerink says investor eyes remain fixated on 102’s readout in Q1, despite the early data that were presented this morning.
- Read Sarepta's full clinical trial update.
- Wall Street in general is bullish on Sarepta, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is only at Neutral.