Thor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2020 1:19 PM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)THOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Thor (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.39B (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 14.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, THO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.