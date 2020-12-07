Societe Generale to shut 600 branches by 2025
Dec. 07, 2020 1:20 PM ETSociété Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)SCGLYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY -2.4%) announces two major strategic initiatives in French Retail Banking through the planned merger of Credit du Nord and Societe Generale, on the one hand, and the further development of Boursorama, on the other hand.
- The network will thus transition from about 2,100 branches at the end of 2020 to about 1,500 at the end of 2025.
- The combined entity targets are as follows: a net cost base reduction of more than €350M in 2024 and about €450M in 2025 compared with 2019, with project costs estimated at between €700 and €800M return on normative equity under Basel 3 of around 11% to 11.5% in 2025, which is equivalent to more than 10% under Basel 4.