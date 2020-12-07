Simon Property stock falls 5.1% after Fitch downgraded to A-

  • Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) drops 5.1% after Fitch Ratings cuts the shopping mall operator's credit ratings to A- from A, citing its view that SPG's credit metric will remain weak due to the stress on its tenant roster and the majority debt-funded acquisition of Taubman Centers (TCO +0.1%).
  • SPG's credit rating is still near the top of the investment-grade range; ratings outlook is negative.
  • "The combination of these factors is expected to result in leverage that rises to the mid-6x range and sustains in the low- to mid-6x range through the forecast period," Fitch said in its statement.
  • See SPG's long-term debt over the past 11 quarters, but the impact of the merger won't show up until Q4 2020 or early 2021 when the TCO deal closes:
  • Fitch sees continued cash flow pressure due to accelerating store closures, retailer bankruptcies, secular trends shifting tenant demand to real estate with street-facing properties or open-air centers, and reduced pricing power of mall owners in rent negotiations.
  • Offsetting some of the risks, SPG's Premium Outlet portfolio, accounting for ~50% of portfolio NOI, should benefit from the shift in tenant demand; these assets and open-air shopping centers are generally more flexible and have greater ability to evolve with consumer needs at lower expense to landlord, Fitch said.
