Brown-Forman Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2020 1:23 PM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.B)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $967.76M (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect underlying sales growth of (0.3%).
- Over the last 1 year, BF.B has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.