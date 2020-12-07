G-III Apparel Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2020 1:25 PM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)GIIIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-61.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.27M (-31.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.