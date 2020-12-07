Adaptive climbs 10% as ASH presentation highlights clinical utility of its cancer test
Dec. 07, 2020 1:27 PM ETAdaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)ADPTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) surges +9.9% as the company is set to announce new real-world data highlighting the clinical utility of clonoSEQ® Assay in the diagnosis of minimal residual disease in multiple myeloma.
- The company’s next-generation sequencing test is the first and only FDA-cleared assay for MRD in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
- A retrospective review by clinicians at the University of California San Francisco and in Madrid demonstrated that MRD-based decision-making with the clonoSEQ Assay improved outcomes for multiple myeloma patients.
- Of the 373 multiple myeloma patients, the physicians made a clinical decision based on their MRD status to change treatment for 58 patients all of whom had a significantly improved progression-free survival versus patients who did not change treatment (n=312) (median PFS 97 vs. 75 months, p=0.006).
- “These results support the integration of MRD assessment as a standard of care in the management of multiple myeloma patients. MRD assessment allows physicians and patients alike to have more confidence in their treatment decisions,” said Jeffrey Wolf, MD, Clinical Professor, Department of Medicine, UCSF; and Director, Myeloma Program.
- A separate study by researchers from the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University has demonstrated that the MRD testing with clonoSEQ provided estimated lifetime savings of $916,000 per patient annually for the institution.
- The data are being presented at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of American Society of Hematology, held virtually December 5-8.