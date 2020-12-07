Restaurant stocks jolted by COVID reality again even with vaccine on the way
- Restaurant stocks are broadly lower on the day, although the damage is less severe than some other sessions with striking negative COVID-19 developments. It appears more investors are looking to 2021 and the vaccine relief than panic selling.
- Included in today's COVID headlines are a tightening of restrictions on indoor dining in many states due to case growth rates and rising hospitalization levels. In New York City, indoor dining could be shut down completely if hospitalizations continue to trend higher.
- Decliners include Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -6.0%), Cracker Barrel (CBRL -6.7%), Dine Brands (DIN -4.9%), Denny's (DENN -4.1%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -4.7%), Shake Shack (SHAK -2.7%), Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH -3.8%) and Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -4.1%).
- Pandemic investor favorites Papa John's International (PZZA +1.3%), Domino's Pizza (DPZ +2.1%) and Chipotle (CMG +0.6%) are all higher.
