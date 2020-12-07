NTT and SAP deepen strategic global alliance

  • NTT Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY -0.4%) and SAP (SAP -1.1%) enter strategic alliance, in which both companies serve as each other's customers, suppliers and co-innovators.
  • SAP has selected NTT as one of its global strategic suppliers to provide a range of services, including infrastructure managed services, application development and consulting, to help SAP support cloud computing solutions for its customers.
  • Additionally, working with NTT, SAP expects to lower operational costs by simplifying and enhancing the network efficiency of the multiple corporate networks of companies acquired by SAP.
  • "By redefining our global partnership with SAP, we are taking a significant step toward realizing a wholly digitalized society. It will allow us to collaborate further to create a better future. Having SAP as our strategic partner allows us to drive more innovations by combining NTT's global industry solutions, system integration, ICT infrastructures, multi-hybrid cloud capabilities, security and managed services with SAP's top-notch applications and technologies. Our joint go-to-market initiatives will also benefit both companies with optimized service offerings." said Jun Sawada, president and CEO, NTT.
