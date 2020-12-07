Disney analysts reup Buys with Investor Day information nearing
- New analysts looks are stacking up for Disney (DIS -0.6%) ahead of a pivotal Investor Day set for Thursday, at which we'll hear much more on the company's approach to streaming and over-the-top services.
- J.P. Morgan has reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its price target to $170 from $160, now implying 11% further upside.
- Along with the direct-to-consumer details - particularly some color on content spending at Disney Plus, and more information about Star and how Disney Plus success can be leveraged to differentiate Star - it's keeping an eye out for details on the financial side of the company's reorganization, and whether there will be longer-term changes to distribution (this latter question is interesting in the wake of the recent spate of direct-to-streaming decisions, such as at Warner Bros.).
- Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has also reiterated its Buy rating. From the Investor Day, it's expecting to get an idea of the global total addressable market for Star, as well as discussing upcoming contents rights expirations at Hulu. There's also color to be had on the strategy at ESPN Plus.
- Goldman has a $157 price target, just ahead of a current quote of $153.19.