Cantel Medical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2020 1:37 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)STEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $284.76M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.