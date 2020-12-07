S&P's November rally bodes well for 1 year out, looks like turning point - Wells Fargo
Dec. 07, 2020 1:41 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)SP500, SPYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The S&P 500 (SP500 SPY, -0.3%) had its best November ever and its 10.75% gain was the 10th-best monthly performance since World War II.
- Looking at those top 10 months, six- and 12-month performance after was higher nine out of 10 times.
- "This seems to imply that the sizable one-month returns were the result of a fundamentally positive turning point," Tracie McMillion, Wells Fargo head of global asset allocation strategy, writes. "Perhaps the news of several effective vaccines was just such a turning point in this market."
- While the pandemic will likely get worse before it improves, and volatility could arise if any stimulus deal fails to stave off bankruptcies, investors should look to move excess cash into a globally diversified portfolio, McMillion says.
- "The double-digit market gains we saw in November may not be repeated anytime soon, but they are a good reminder that even in the face of potential market adversity, there is the opportunity to add significantly to long-term returns by remaining fully invested according to a carefully constructed investment plan."
- Yesterday, Tom Lloyd wrote on Seeking Alpha that he is boosting his outlook on SPY to Bullish from Neutral.
- Our "strategy for our 2021 Model Portfolio is to add stocks to the portfolio on every market pullback to test support. We are not 'bottom-fishers,' but we do like bargains in the beaten-down, coronavirus stocks."