Skyworks shares gain after Morgan Stanley's positive business trend comments

Dec. 07, 2020 1:44 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)SWKSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • After hosting an event with Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) CFO Kris Sennesael, Morgan Stanley is out with positive comments on the company.
  • Analyst Craig Hattenbach says the company's near-term business conditions "remain strong, with Skyworks managing through supply constraints."
  • Hattenbach says Skyworks is "in its early innings of unit and $ content growth" and the broad markets business "just experienced a breakout quarter."
  • Despite the positive comments, Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating on Skyworks with a $147 price target.
  • Skyworks shares are up 1.8% to $152.87.
  • Related: Last month, Skyworks reported FQ4 beats with strong mobile performance driven by Apple's iPhone 12 builds and Samsung.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.