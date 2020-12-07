Skyworks shares gain after Morgan Stanley's positive business trend comments
- After hosting an event with Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) CFO Kris Sennesael, Morgan Stanley is out with positive comments on the company.
- Analyst Craig Hattenbach says the company's near-term business conditions "remain strong, with Skyworks managing through supply constraints."
- Hattenbach says Skyworks is "in its early innings of unit and $ content growth" and the broad markets business "just experienced a breakout quarter."
- Despite the positive comments, Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating on Skyworks with a $147 price target.
- Skyworks shares are up 1.8% to $152.87.
- Related: Last month, Skyworks reported FQ4 beats with strong mobile performance driven by Apple's iPhone 12 builds and Samsung.