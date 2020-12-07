Mortgage origination could stay at record levels in Q4, Black Knight says
Dec. 07, 2020 1:54 PM ETNew Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), OCN, COOP, PFSINRZ, OCN, COOP, PFSIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mortgage origination volumes could stay at or above record levels achieved in Q3 according to rate lock data compiled by Black Knight in its Mortgage Monitor report.
- Purchase originations hit a record $455B in Q3 and refinance lending hit a record $867B.
- 2020 is on pace to reach almost $4.4T in first-lien mortgage originations in the calendar year, easily the most on record.
- Still, mortgage servicers are struggling to retain customers, losing more than 80% of homeowners who refinance, according to the report.
- "Pricing appears to be a significant factor in servicers’ ability to retain customers, as homeowners who changed lenders received noticeably better rates than those whose business was retained," said Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske.
- 2.7M homeowners refinanced first-lien mortgages in Q3, bringing the total through September 2020 to 6.4M.
- Consolidated rate lock data from Black Knight’s Compass Analytics and Optimal Blue divisions suggest that number could climb above 9M by year’s end.
- Tickers for mortgage servicers: New Residential (NRZ -3.1%), Ocwen Financial (OCN +0.1%), Mr. Cooper Group (COOP +0.7%), PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI -0.6%)