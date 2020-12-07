Wells Fargo reiterates Fox Underweight, with cloudy NFL renewal ahead

Dec. 07, 2020 2:54 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOX, FOXA, DUELBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Wells Fargo has reiterated an Underweight rating on Fox (FOX +0.3%, FOXA -0.4%), with some uncertainty around the upcoming NFL rights renewal.
  • With various parts of the sports programming landscape shifting in a COVID-19 year, the firm is questioning the profitability of sports programming, with rights fees continuing to rise.
  • It's also noting that it's more likely that Fox exercises an option for an 18.5% stake in FanDuel (DUEL), after a deal for owner Flutter Entertainment to acquire 37% interest (from Fastball Holdings) for $4.2B. That's made the value of Fox's option more definitive, Wells Fargo says.
  • It has a $21 target on FOXA, implying 29% downside.
