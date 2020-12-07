Legend Biotech sinks ~7% amid safety concerns over JNJ’s multiple myeloma candidate
Dec. 07, 2020 3:27 PM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), JNJJNJ, LEGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unveils longer-term results from the combined Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study evaluating ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Cilta-cel is an experimental BCMA-directed (B cell maturation antigen) chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy for which JNJ has an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN).
- Data presented at the ongoing Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology 2020 demonstrated a very high overall response rate of 97 percent, with 67 percent of patients achieving a stringent complete response. With a median follow-up of 12.4 months, the median duration of response and progression-free survival were not reached, according to investigators.
- Notably, though, fourteen deaths were reported during the study, including six due to adverse events related to treatment.
- Most common hematologic adverse events (AEs) observed in the CARTITUDE-1 study were neutropenia (96 percent); anemia (81 percent); thrombocytopenia (79 percent); leukopenia (62 percent); and lymphopenia (53 percent). Neurotoxicity of any grade was observed in 21 percent (n=20) of patients.
- JNJ is trading -0.9% lower; Legend Biotech has dropped -7.4%.