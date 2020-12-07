Curis tanks after 'not so impressive' ASH presentation

Dec. 07, 2020 3:42 PM ETCuris, Inc. (CRIS)CRISBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Curis slumps (CRIS -25.0%) as investors seem to be disappointed on updated data from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating of CA-4948, an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Data were presented at American Society of Hematology.
  • The company also declared the recommended Phase 2 dose of the investigational drug at 300 mg twice daily.
  • Anti-cancer activity, as measured by reduction of tumor burden, was observed in 6 of 7 evaluable patients receiving 300 mg, with a mean reduction of 27%.
  • One patient with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, who dose escalated from 50mg to 100mg to 200mg to 300mg (all doses twice daily), experienced dose-dependent reductions in tumor burden at each dose level, eventually reaching a tumor burden reduction of 67% (partial response) following escalation to 300mg dose. This patient continues to remain on therapy after 728 days.
  • The company will host a virtual KOL event tomorrow, at 8:00 am ET.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.