Curis tanks after 'not so impressive' ASH presentation
Dec. 07, 2020
- Curis slumps (CRIS -25.0%) as investors seem to be disappointed on updated data from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating of CA-4948, an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Data were presented at American Society of Hematology.
- The company also declared the recommended Phase 2 dose of the investigational drug at 300 mg twice daily.
- Anti-cancer activity, as measured by reduction of tumor burden, was observed in 6 of 7 evaluable patients receiving 300 mg, with a mean reduction of 27%.
- One patient with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, who dose escalated from 50mg to 100mg to 200mg to 300mg (all doses twice daily), experienced dose-dependent reductions in tumor burden at each dose level, eventually reaching a tumor burden reduction of 67% (partial response) following escalation to 300mg dose. This patient continues to remain on therapy after 728 days.
- The company will host a virtual KOL event tomorrow, at 8:00 am ET.