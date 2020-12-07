Smartsheet EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue
Dec. 07, 2020 4:10 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)SMARBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $98.03M (+37.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.46M.
- Adj. operating margin of -15% vs. consensus of -28.1%; and Billings of vs. $112.36M consensus $105.1M (guided $104M-$106M).
- 4Q21 Outlook: Total revenue of $102M to $103M; Calculated billings of $131M to $134M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.13; and Net free cash flow of $6M to $8M
- FY21 Outlook: Total revenue of $378M to $379M, (growth of 39% to 40%); Calculated billings of $431M to $434M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.44 to $0.42; and Net free cash flow of negative $36M to negative $34M.
- Shares +8.85%.
