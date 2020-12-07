Smartsheet EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue

Dec. 07, 2020 4:10 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)SMARBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $98.03M (+37.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.46M.
  • Adj. operating margin of -15% vs. consensus of -28.1%; and Billings of vs. $112.36M consensus $105.1M (guided $104M-$106M).
  • 4Q21 Outlook: Total revenue of $102M to $103M; Calculated billings of $131M to $134M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.13; and Net free cash flow of $6M to $8M
  • FY21 Outlook: Total revenue of $378M to $379M, (growth of 39% to 40%); Calculated billings of $431M to $434M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.44 to $0.42; and Net free cash flow of negative $36M to negative $34M.
  • Shares +8.85%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.