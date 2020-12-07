Roku boosts board's financial experience with two new directors
Dec. 07, 2020 4:22 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has shored up financial experience on its board by adding Laurie Simon Hodrick and Gina Luna as directors.
- They'll both be joining the board's audit committee.
- “Roku will benefit greatly from their deep financial expertise, public company and corporate governance experience, and passion for our business and customers," says founder and CEO Anthony Wood.
- Laurie Simon Hodrick was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and serves as a visiting professor of law at Stanford Law School and a professor at Columbia Business School. Gina Luna is a partner in GP Capital Partners, and spent 21 years at JPMorgan Chase.