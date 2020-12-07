Roku boosts board's financial experience with two new directors

Dec. 07, 2020 4:22 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has shored up financial experience on its board by adding Laurie Simon Hodrick and Gina Luna as directors.
  • They'll both be joining the board's audit committee.
  • “Roku will benefit greatly from their deep financial expertise, public company and corporate governance experience, and passion for our business and customers," says founder and CEO Anthony Wood.
  • Laurie Simon Hodrick was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and serves as a visiting professor of law at Stanford Law School and a professor at Columbia Business School. Gina Luna is a partner in GP Capital Partners, and spent 21 years at JPMorgan Chase.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.