Installed Building Products acquires Custom Glass & Doors
Dec. 07, 2020 4:28 PM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)IBPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) acquires Custom Glass & Doors.
- The acquisition adds ~$7.1M to annual revenue.
- “With approximately $7.1M of annual revenue, CGD expands our complementary installation services in the greater Atlanta market. To date in 2020, we have acquired over $107 million of annual revenues. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets. On behalf of everyone at Installed Building Products, I would like to welcome the CGD team onto our team.” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and CEO.