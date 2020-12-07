Installed Building Products acquires Custom Glass & Doors

  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) acquires Custom Glass & Doors.
  • The acquisition adds ~$7.1M to annual revenue.
  • “With approximately $7.1M of annual revenue, CGD expands our complementary installation services in the greater Atlanta market. To date in 2020, we have acquired over $107 million of annual revenues. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets. On behalf of everyone at Installed Building Products, I would like to welcome the CGD team onto our team.” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.