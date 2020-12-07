Six Flags board elects new chairman

  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) discloses that the board elected Selim Bassoul to succeed Richard Roedel as non-executive chairman.
  • Roedel will not stand for re-election to the board at the shareholder meeting next May.
  • Roedel and Bassoul will work together on a transition plan and timing over the coming months.
  • Bassoul has served on the Six Flags board since last February. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of the Middleby Corporation from 2001 until his retirement in February 2019.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Six Flags is still in a cash preservation mode as it waits on vaccine distribution. See a rundown of the company's financials.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.