Six Flags board elects new chairman
Dec. 07, 2020 4:37 PM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)SIXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) discloses that the board elected Selim Bassoul to succeed Richard Roedel as non-executive chairman.
- Roedel will not stand for re-election to the board at the shareholder meeting next May.
- Roedel and Bassoul will work together on a transition plan and timing over the coming months.
- Bassoul has served on the Six Flags board since last February. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of the Middleby Corporation from 2001 until his retirement in February 2019.
- Source: Press Release
