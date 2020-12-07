Toll Brothers EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue

Dec. 07, 2020 4:37 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)TOLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $2.55B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $480M.
  • Homebuilding gross margin of 20.1% vs. consensus of 18.8%; and Deliveries of 2,940 (+10% Y/Y) vs. consensus of 2,520 units.
  • 1Q21 Outlook: Deliveries of ~1,675 homes with an average price of between $780k and $800k; and adj. home sales gross margin of ~22.4%.
  • FY21 Outlook: deliveries of between 9,600 and 10,200 homes with an average price of between $790k and $810; and adj.home sales gross margin of ~24.1%.
  • Shares -2.44%.
  • Press Release
