Toll Brothers EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue
Dec. 07, 2020 4:37 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)TOLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $2.55B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $480M.
- Homebuilding gross margin of 20.1% vs. consensus of 18.8%; and Deliveries of 2,940 (+10% Y/Y) vs. consensus of 2,520 units.
- 1Q21 Outlook: Deliveries of ~1,675 homes with an average price of between $780k and $800k; and adj. home sales gross margin of ~22.4%.
- FY21 Outlook: deliveries of between 9,600 and 10,200 homes with an average price of between $790k and $810; and adj.home sales gross margin of ~24.1%.
- Shares -2.44%.
- Press Release