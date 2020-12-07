Smartsheet soars 13.7% after Q3 beats, upside Q4 guidance, and raised full-year forecast
Dec. 07, 2020
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares pop 13.7% AH after Q3 beats on the top and bottom lines, 37% revenue growth, and upside guidance.
- Subscription revenue was up 41% to $90.9M.
- Number of new customers with ACV of $5,000 or more grew 33% to 11,172. Customers with ACV of $50,000+ increased 73% to 1,331, and customers with ACV over $100,000 totaled 504, up 81%.
- Operating cash flow was negative $5.2M with FCF of negative $8.8M.
- Operating margin was negative 15.2% vs. the negative 28.1% consensus.
- For Q4, Smartsheet guides revenue of $102-103M (consensus: $99.5M), calculated billings of $131-134M, and a loss per share of $0.13-0.15 (consensus: $0.13 loss).
- For FY21, Smartsheet expects revenue of $378-379M (consensus: $370.8M ; prior: $367-373M), calculated billings of $431-434M, and loss per share of $0.42-0.44 (consensus: $0.51 loss;prior: $0.49-0.54 loss).
