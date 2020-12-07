Bluebird bio reports group in LentiGlobin study had no severe VOEs
Dec. 07, 2020 5:08 PM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)BLUEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) says new data from group C of its ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of investigational LentiGlobin gene therapy for adults and adolescents patients with sickle cell disease show a complete elimination of severe vaso-occlusive events and VOEs between six and 24 months of follow-up.
- Also reports positive patient-reported quality of life outcomes assessed with validated PROMIS-57 demonstrate clinically meaningful reductions in pain intensity at month 12 post-LentiGlobin for SCD treatment.
- BLUE rises 1.1% in after-hours trading.
- "Now with more than two years of data, we continue to observe promising results in our studies of LentiGlobin for SCD that further illustrate its potential to eliminate the symptoms and devastating complications of sickle cell disease," said bluebird bio Chief Medical Officer David Davidson, MD. "In addition to these clinical outcomes, for the first time with a gene therapy we now have patient-reported outcomes through the validated PROMIS-57 tool, showing reduction in pain intensity at 12 months after treatment with LentiGlobin for SCD."
- Nineteen patients treated in group C had a history of severe VOEs, defined as at least four severe VOEs in the 24 months prior to informed consent (annualized rate of severe VOE min-max: 2.0 – 10.5 events) and at least six months follow-up after treatment with LentiGlobin for SCD.
- There have been no reports of severe VOEs in these group C patients following treatment with LentiGlobin for SCD. In addition, all 19 patients had a complete resolution of VOEs after month 6.