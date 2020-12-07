The Trade Desk adjourns special meeting on ending dual-class shares; to reconvene Dec. 22

Dec. 07, 2020 5:27 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)TTDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has adjourned a special meeting of stockholders it called to address various proposals tied to ending its dual-class share structure.
  • That's in order to allow additional time to solicit votes in favor of the proposals. It plans to reconvene the meeting Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. ET.
  • The record date for eligible voting stockholders remains Oct. 20, and valid proxies submitted prior to today's meeting will still be valid for the reconvened meeting.
  • Proxy statement with proposals
