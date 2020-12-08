Sequans -3.6% on launching offering of ADS by holder Nokomis

Dec. 07, 2020 7:36 PM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)SQNSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is 3.6% lower postmarket after a filing for its holder Nokomis Capital Master Fund to offer American Depositary Shares.
  • Each ADS represents four ordinary shares, with nominal value of €0.02/share.
  • The ADS to be offered by Nokomis are issued pursuant to converting $12.4M in principal and accrued paid-in-kind interest of Sequans' convertible notes.
  • And underwriters are expected to receive a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 15% of the ADS sold by Nokomis.
  • Sole book-runner on the offering is B. Riley Securities.
