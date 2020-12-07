Americas Gold rallies as Relief Canyon radial stacker returns to service
Dec. 07, 2020 1:55 PM ETAmericas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)USASBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Americas Gold & Silver (USAS +5.7%) says its large radial stacker has returned to operation at the Relief Canyon leach pad in Nevada, which will allow ore placement to double and return to the targeted rate of 14.5K metric tons/day.
- The stacker suffered a structural failure in May, requiring extensive repair work to be completed off-site.
- The company anticipates commercial production will be reached at the end of Q4 2020, with full production by the end of April 2021.
- Since the start of pre-production at Relief Canyon, 14.6M metric tons of material have been mined, including 12.8M mt of waste and 1.8M mt of ore; the project contains proven and probable reserves of 610K gold oz.
- This has been an "extremely disappointing year" for Americas Gold & Silver, with a massive drop in metals output and revenue Y/Y due to issues at Cosala and delays at Relief Canyon, Taylor Dart notes in an analysis recently posted on Seeking Alpha.