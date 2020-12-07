Equinor, RWE join Dutch offshore green hydrogen project
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and German utility RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) say they are joining the NortH2 project in the Netherlands, formed earlier this year by a group led by Royal Dutch Shell to produce green hydrogen from offshore wind.
- NortH2 is designed to be one of the world's largest green hydrogen projects, targeting 1 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2027, ramping up to 4 GW by 2030 and more than 10 GW by 2040.
- The project plans to use electricity to produce hydrogen from water avoiding carbon dioxide emissions associated with hydrogen's production from fossil fuels.
- The companies say they will complete a feasibility study by 2021, with the aim to start project development activities in H2 2021.
- Equinor also is part of a consortium developing the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind complex in U.K. waters.