Asian stock markets lower, investors eye U.S. stimulus deal amid surge in COVID-19

Dec. 08, 2020 12:25 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Japan -0.23%. Japan’s household spending rose 1.9% Y/Y in October in 13 months, however missed market forecast for a 2.5% gain.
  • The economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, rebounding from a COVID-19 induced recession.
  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to compile a ¥73.6T ($708B) stimulus package that will include ¥40T worth of fresh spending.
  • China -0.14%.
  • Hong Kong -0.47%. The health-care arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com made its trading debut in Hong Kong and saw its share price surge compared to the issue price.
  • Australia +0.19%.
  • Asian markets traded lower as investors remained cautious over rising coronavirus cases, U.S. stimulus negotiations and Brexit talks between the U.K. and the European Union.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to travel to Brussels this week in a final push to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
  • Investors are watching if policymakers can reinvigorate efforts to pass additional pandemic stimulus amid rising coronavirus cases. The U.S. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.
  • Oil prices declined during morning of Asian hours: U.S. crude was down 0.96% at $45.32 while Brent fell 0.96% to $48.32 a barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures are trading lower. Dow Jones -0.20%; Nasdaq -0.19%; S&P 500 -0.24%.
