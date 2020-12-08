Global hiring intentions improve Q/Q in 32 markets - ManpowerGroup
Dec. 08, 2020 6:08 AM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)MANBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As per the latest ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Employment Outlook Survey of over 37,000 employers in 43 countries, global hiring outlooks are showing signs of recovery around the world since last quarter in 32 of 43 markets and remain the same in five: China, Hong Kong, Austria, Hungary and Poland.
- The biggest quarter over quarter improvements are reported by employers in Singapore +17%, Costa Rica +16% and Guatemala +15%.
- Hiring intentions weaken since last quarter in six countries: Switzerland, France, Japan, Turkey, Slovakia, Czech Republic.
- Employers in Europe are the least optimistic about a return to pre-pandemic hiring levels, later than October 2021 and the Americas expect a July 2021 return.
- "These results show the slow and gradual pace of improvement will continue into Q1 though uncertainty remains and employers are preparing for a disruptive future ahead." Said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup (MAN) Chairman and CEO. "The last nine months have shown businesses that they can transform and digitize at a pace and scale they may not have previously thought possible. As skilled talent remains a key differentiator for recovery and reset it must be the priority of employers and governments to support people with swift, targeted upskilling programs so that value creation is shared with the many, not just the few."
- Hiring outlooks strengthened in all 10 countries in Americas Q/Q: The strongest outlooks are reported by employers in the U.S +17% and Brazil +10%. The weakest are reported in Panama -7% and Costa Rica +2%.
- Outlooks improved in four of five APAC countries and territories: Taiwan +23% and Singapore +15%, while the weakest and only negative outlook in the region is reported by employers in Hong Kong -2%.
- Hiring plans in China remain unchanged since last quarter +5% and stable vs. year ago.