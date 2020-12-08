Nomad Foods raises 2020 guidance
Dec. 08, 2020 6:09 AM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD)NOMDBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) raised Q4 organic revenue growth to increase in the high-single digit percent range.
- Organic revenue growth increased 10% through the first two months of the fourth quarter and is expected to remain above historical levels during the month of December.
- FY20 Adjusted EBITDA of ~€465M and Adjusted EPS of ~€1.34.
- The Company has repurchased over $95M in Q4, bringing total YTD repurchase in excess of $195M under its $300M share repurchase plan authorized in March 2020.
- The repurchase is in addition to the successful tender offer for $461M of its ordinary shares completed in September 2020, thereby returning a total of over $655M to shareholders.
- The share count was ~176M as of December 6, 2020, representing a 14% reduction versus the start of the year.
- The company investor meetings is taking place at the Citi Global Consumer Conference on December 8, 2020.
- Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods’ Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, “We are delighted to end the year on a strong note and are firmly on track to achieve the long-term financial targets that we shared at our Investor Day just last month, including €2.30 of Adjusted EPS by 2025."
