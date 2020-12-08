GBT Technologies files non-provisional patent to protect the Arithmetic Logic Unit microchip

Dec. 08, 2020 6:18 AM ETGBT Technologies Inc. (GTCH)GTCHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GBT Technologies (OTCPK:GTCH) has filed a non-provisional patent application with the USPTO, to protect certain intellectual property covering Arithmetic Logic Unit (ALU) microchip, targeted to perform mathematical and logical operations based on a new method.
  • The ALU is a critical block within the CPU, as the entire computer system's performance depends on the performance of the Arithmetic/Logic operations. Modern CPUs have multiple ALUs with a capability for applying multi-processing operations in order to increase their throughput.
  • The patent application covers a new ALU system and method with the goal of increasing the speed of instruction handling, arithmetic and logic computing processes and using multi-ALUs will increase CPU performance and in turn potentially lead to new, powerful computing systems and architectures.
  • The patent application covers ALU instructions that can be executed individually and/or in parallel.
