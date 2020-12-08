Quarterhill's subsidiary nabs $2M follow-on contract in Ukraine
Dec. 08, 2020 6:58 AM ETQuarterhill Inc. (QTRHF)QTRHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- International Road Dynamics (IRD), a Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) company, and its partner, SEA Electronics, have won ~$2M follow-on contract to provide high-speed, virtual weigh-in-motion, or VWIM systems for four sites in Ukraine, representing second contract in Ukraine this year, expanding IRD's international presence.
- The VWIM systems will provide commercial vehicle enforcement, traffic monitoring, and reporting capabilities through a web-based application.
- Under the terms of the new contract, IRD and SEA will supply and install VWIM systems at four additional sites for the Ukrainian road agency, Ukravtodor.
- Previously in September 2020, IRD, in partnership with SEA Electronics, was awarded a $3.3M contract by the Financing of Infrastructural Projects (FinInPro) State enterprise in Ukraine to provide VWIM systems at six sites.