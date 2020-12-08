TripAdvisor shares dip after China app store ban
Dec. 08, 2020 7:28 AM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)TRIPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is one of the 105 apps in the latest wave of app store bans from the Cyberspace Administration of China.
- The authority says the banned apps violated at least one of three cyber laws.
- China is cracking down on apps that are alleged to promote pornography, gambling, and violence.
- TripAdvisor's brand in China is controlled by a join venture with Trip.com, which owns a majority share.
- TripAdvisor tells Seeking Alpha that the business related to the China app is immaterial to its business.
- TRIP shares are down 1.2% pre-market to $29.60.
