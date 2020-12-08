TripAdvisor shares dip after China app store ban

  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is one of the 105 apps in the latest wave of app store bans from the Cyberspace Administration of China.
  • The authority says the banned apps violated at least one of three cyber laws.
  • China is cracking down on apps that are alleged to promote pornography, gambling, and violence.
  • TripAdvisor's brand in China is controlled by a join venture with Trip.com, which owns a majority share.
  • TripAdvisor tells Seeking Alpha that the business related to the China app is immaterial to its business.
  • TRIP shares are down 1.2% pre-market to $29.60.
  • Related: India has been on its own app ban spree, knocking out top apps from China's Alibaba and TikTok.
