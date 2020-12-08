Centogene and Alnylam launch a clinical screening program targeting rare hereditary disease
Dec. 08, 2020 7:36 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG), ALNYCNTG, ALNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) teams up with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to launch a new joint clinically screening program targeting the at-risk population for hereditary TransthyRetin-related Amyloidosis (ATTRv).
- In addition to the genetic screening of the patients, the study will consist of longitudinal monitoring of both symptomatic and asymptomatic TTR positive participants.
- Commonly misdiagnosed, ATTRv is an autosomal dominant condition caused by a pathogenic variant in the TTR gene.
- "This is the first study where both symptomatic and asymptomatic TTR positive participants will be monitored for two years. This will allow us to validate our ATTRv biomarkers and later utilize them for treatment individualization” said Prof. Peter Bauer, Chief Genomic Officer of Centogene.
- “This program will help to better understand diagnostic pathways and identify possible biomarkers to accelerate the diagnosis of this devastating disease” noted Dr. Bernhard Kaumanns, VP Medical Affairs CEMEA (Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa) at Alnylam.