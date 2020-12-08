SiriusXM extends agreement with broadcaster Howard Stern, shares up 2% premarket
Dec. 08, 2020 7:45 AM ET
- Howard Stern and SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has signed a new agreement under which the legendary broadcaster will continue to produce and host The Howard Stern Show exclusively for SiriusXM for the next five years, and the Howard Stern archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.
- "As the leading audio entertainment company, we couldn't be happier to have Howard, the leading host in all of radio and audio, continue to make SiriusXM the home for his show, channels, and archives while at the peak of his broadcasting career," said Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM. "Howard's home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we've expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms. May I add, I consider Howard a close friend and look forward to listening to him for years to come."