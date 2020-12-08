Fiserv affirms FY20 outlook, provides prelim FY21 outlook

Dec. 08, 2020
  • With regards its Investor Conference today, Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) affirmed its 2020 outlook for adj. EPS to grow 11% Y/Y.
  • For preliminary FY21, Fiserv expects internal revenue growth of 7 to 12%, adj. EPS to grow in a range of 20 to 25% Y/Y; preliminary outlook does not assume a significant extension of COVID-19 impact deep into 2021.
  • "We have broadened the lower end of our internal revenue growth range to reflect the potential for economic volatility from COVID-19 in early 2021. Fiserv remains very well positioned for continuing strong financial performance, and value creation for clients and shareholders," president & CEO Frank Bisignano commented.
  • For 2022 and 2023, Fiserv expects internal revenue growth of 7 to 9% annually; annual adj. EPS growth of 15 to 20%; outlook assumes global economy has generally recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Investor Conference begins today at 8:00 a.m. CST
