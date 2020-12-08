Battery detente sees Energizer and Duracell pull out of lawsuits
Dec. 08, 2020 7:55 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)ENRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Duracell have agreed to settle two lawsuits against each other over advertising claims, according to a court filing.
- Specifically, Energizer sued Duracell last year over claims that Optimum batteries were more powerful and lasted longer than rival batteries, while Duracell countersued Energizer this year to challenge claims that MAX batteries lasted up to 50% longer than basic alkaline batteries.
- Shares of Energizer have stumbled since hitting a high mark in August and the Seeking Alpha momentum grades on Energizer are on the very low side.