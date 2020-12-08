Battery detente sees Energizer and Duracell pull out of lawsuits

Dec. 08, 2020 7:55 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)ENRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Duracell have agreed to settle two lawsuits against each other over advertising claims, according to a court filing.
  • Specifically, Energizer sued Duracell last year over claims that Optimum batteries were more powerful and lasted longer than rival batteries, while Duracell countersued Energizer this year to challenge claims that MAX batteries lasted up to 50% longer than basic alkaline batteries.
  • Shares of Energizer have stumbled since hitting a high mark in August and the Seeking Alpha momentum grades on Energizer are on the very low side.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.