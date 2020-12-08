Alico reports FY results
Dec. 08, 2020
- Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO): FY GAAP EPS of $3.16.
- Revenue of $92.51M (-24.3% Y/Y).
- CEO comment, “In addition, our Board of Directors has decided to increase the quarterly dividend by 100%. This is in addition to the 50% increase our Board of Directors implemented to the quarterly dividend last year at this time, reflecting the Board of Directors’ continued confidence that the business strategy we have developed will support a higher level of return of capital to shareholders over the long term.”
