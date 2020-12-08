TC Energy establishes at-the-market equity program

Dec. 08, 2020
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it has established an at-the-market equity program that allows it to issue common shares with an aggregate gross sales price of up to C$1B.
  • While not a component of the company's base funding plan, TC Energy says the ATM program provdes additional financial flexibility in support of its consolidated credit metrics and capital program, including the Keystone XL project, and may be activated as deemed appropriate.
  • TC Energy "has enjoyed much more stability than some of its American peers and has some growth prospects in both the emerging green energy economy and in traditional fossil fuels," Power Hedge writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
