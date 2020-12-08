Foot Locker plays defense with new poison pill
Dec. 08, 2020 8:02 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) announces that its board has adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan and declared a dividend distribution of one right on each outstanding share.
- The company notes the rights plan is similar to plans adopted by other publicly traded companies and is intended to protect the interests of all shareholders by reducing the likelihood that any person would gain control through open market accumulation or other tactics without appropriately compensating shareholders for such control.
- The rights under the plan will only become exercisable if a person acquires beneficial ownership of 20% or more of Foot Locker's shares.
- FL +1.45% premarket to $42.00.
- Source: Press Release
- Foot Locker is viewed favorably on Wall Street and was recently called a top value pick by Susquehanna.