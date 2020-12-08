ON Semiconductor shares gain 4.5% after KeyBanc upgrade praising CEO pick
Dec. 08, 2020 8:03 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)ONBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Yesterday, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) named former Cypress Semiconductor head Hassane El-Khoury as its new CEO.
- KeyBanc upgrades ON from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $37 price target, saying the new CEO "could be the tipping point that could further accelerate efforts to rationalize manufacturing to a fab-lite model," which would drive further margin expansion.
- More action: Susquehanna (Positive) raises its ON price target from $30 to $36 with the firm loving "the decision by ON’s board of directors on multiple levels," saying the new exec will "better integrate the existing ON assets and make solid tuck-ins to generate more strategic value."
- Susquehanna wouldn't be surprised if El-Khoury sold ON one day. El-Khoury was at the Cypress wheel when the company was acquired by Infineon earlier this year.
- ON shares are up 4.5% pre-market to $31.94.
- ON has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with a $28.22 price target.