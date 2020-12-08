ON Semiconductor shares gain 4.5% after KeyBanc upgrade praising CEO pick

Dec. 08, 2020 8:03 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)ONBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Yesterday, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) named former Cypress Semiconductor head Hassane El-Khoury as its new CEO.
  • KeyBanc upgrades ON from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $37 price target, saying the new CEO "could be the tipping point that could further accelerate efforts to rationalize manufacturing to a fab-lite model," which would drive further margin expansion.
  • More action: Susquehanna (Positive) raises its ON price target from $30 to $36 with the firm loving "the decision by ON’s board of directors on multiple levels," saying the new exec will "better integrate the existing ON assets and make solid tuck-ins to generate more strategic value."
  • Susquehanna wouldn't be surprised if El-Khoury sold ON one day. El-Khoury was at the Cypress wheel when the company was acquired by Infineon earlier this year.
  • ON shares are up 4.5% pre-market to $31.94.
  • ON has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with a $28.22 price target.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.